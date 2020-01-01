Sunshine #4 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
Our 1.5 gram GSC & SFV OG TWAX Joint is loaded with 1.3 grams of 60/40 Indica dominant GSC flower, and then coated with 0.2 grams of 90/10 Indica SFV OG Concentrate. Hand crafted by Emerald Family Farms, our TWAX Joints are the ultimate pre-rolls. The GSC strain, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is a 60/40 Indica-dominant hybrid with a strong Sativa component. SFV OG is an Indica dominant 90/10 phenotype of the infamous OG Kush strain bred with Afghani, an almost pure Indica strain to create the Southern California version of OG perfection. GSC blends the best aspects of both Sativa and Indica, the high is powerful, happy, and euphoric, but with relaxing, sedative body effects. SFV OG provides an almost immediate onset of relaxing and sedative effects that leave your mind feeling stressfree and your body physically at ease. GSC delicately balances a strong peppery taste with a sweet citrusy counter-flavor. SFV OG has an aroma of lemon with a touch of OG diesel and a taste of citrusy lemon pine with a sweet diesel aftertaste. The GSC high hits you in waves of euphoria, near-instantly elevating the mood and soothing the body. Known to be rather long-lasting, this engaging and social high will have you feeling creative and seeing the humor in everything while being physically relaxed and centered. These effects are accompanied by a feeling of elevation and euphoria that is balanced by the deep Indica effects.
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.
