About this product

TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flower to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. Flower – G.S.C. strain formerly known as the Girl Scout Cookies strain is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid with a strong sativa component. A product of crossing the cannabis classics of OG Kush and Durban Poison. The G.S.C. strain blends the best aspects of both sativa and indica, the high is powerful, happy, and euphoric, but with relaxing, sedative body effects. The G.S.C. high hits you in waves of euphoria, near instantly elevating the mood and soothing the body. Known to be rather long-lasting, this engaging and social high will have you feeling creative and seeing the humor in everything while being physically relaxed and centered. Oil – The Key Lime Pie cannabis strain is a potent Indica dominant 75/25 that is as tasty as it sounds! A gourmet phenotype of the infamous Girl Scout Cookies strain, selected for its heavy crystal trichome production and Indica characteristics. The Key Lime Pie buds have a minty chocolate, sour citrus, lime aroma with a complex flavor profile that’s a minty, candy-like flavor with a smoky chocolate lime aftertaste. Don’t let the sweet taste fool you though, because Key Lime Pie packs a serious potent punch. The effects of Key Lime Pie are very fast acting, giving users a deeply relaxing body buzz, yet with a lifted heady high that sparks creative thinking and mental stimulation.