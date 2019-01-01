About this product

The Hot Berry strain is a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid descendant of Berry OG and an unknown strain. Hot Berry offers consumers a well-balanced high alongside a rich tropical aroma. The effects of Hot Berry are also said to last longer than average. Hot Berry strain exudes a rather heavy terpene profile that has the classic bold, earthy, OG Kush-funk mixed with a bit of a fruity undertone that gives it a smooth smoke and a heavy lung expansion with great potential to make amazing concentrates as well. The sweet tingles begin in the head and shoulders and wash down over your core, warming you from the inside out. It is an utterly relaxing high that will have all of your worries left behind as you sink into the couch and let your body release any tension you may be holding onto. Though you might feel focused and jazzed for a time, motivation will be hard to maintain during the hour and a half or so that you’ll be buzzing, so just chill and put your work down for a while. Because of its sedative properties, this can be a good choice to relieve the symptoms of menstrual cramping, chronic pain, insomnia, and even muscle spasms. It can smooth out more problematic symptoms for some users and give you the relief you are desperate for. Anyone who suffers from fibromyalgia understands that relief is hard to come by, but try this strain out for the ease you need and see what it does for you. It can also treat the symptoms of depression and anxiety. You will feel the stress fading away just after a few tokes. The buzz is long lasting, completely relieving you of your worries and drowning you in the pleasant woody aroma that leaves a lingering sweet berry scent. The strain has a smooth flowery taste that leaves a sweet berry aftertaste. The euphoric head buzz offered by this strain makes it an ideal smoke for a friends’ gathering or a weekend party.