About this product
The Humboldt OG strain is a 50/50 hybrid with an upbeat, buzzy sativa high. It’s roots run deep in Northern California’s fertile Humboldt County. Although the exact genetics and breeder aren’t documented, this bud may trace back to an Afghani indica landrace . The strain’s mysterious background hasn’t stopped it from becoming popular around the world, though.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Emerald Family Farms
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.