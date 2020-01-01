About this product

Our 1.5 gram Ice Cream Cake & Lemon Kush TWAX Joint is loaded with 1.3 grams of 75/25 Indica dominant Ice Cream Cake flower, and then coated with 0.2 grams of Sativa dominant 60/40 Lemon Kush Concentrate. Hand crafted by Emerald Family Farms, our TWAX Joints are the ultimate pre-rolls. The Ice Cream Cake strain is a flavor-packed 75/25 Indica dominant cross of the Wedding Cake and Gelato #33 strains. Lemon Kush is a 60/40 Sativa dominant strain thought to be created from the cross of Master Kush and the Lemon Joy strains. The effects of Ice Cream Cake come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow. Providing uplifting and creative effects, Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour. A delight to indulge in, Ice Cream Cake has a creamy vanilla, spicy skunk, flavor and aroma, that’s visually complemented by the thick covering of icy trichomes. While the genetics of Lemon Kush may be open to debate in the larger cannabis community, everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. Sure to please the Indica connoisseur, users can expect a mentally sedating high complemented by a soothing body buzz that zaps away aches, pains, and anxiety. The initial effects can be heady, euphoric, and happy followed by a powerful physical body buzz that washes away stress and anxiety, often leading to couch-lock and a wonderful nights sleep.