About this product

The Ice Cream Cake strain is a flavor-packed 75/25 Indica dominant cross of the Wedding Cake and Gelato #33 strains. A delight to indulge in, the Ice Cream Cake buds have a creamy vanilla, spicy skunk flavor and aroma that’s visually complemented by the thick covering of icy trichomes. The well-formed light green buds have some purple hues and a higher than average amount of orange hairs. While the smell and appearance may lure you in, its the powerful high that will take the Ice Cream Cake strain to the top of your favorites list. The effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow. Sure to please the Indica connoisseur, users can expect a mentally sedating high complemented by a soothing body buzz that zaps away aches, pains and anxiety.