 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Ice Cream Cake - Xotic Flavors

Ice Cream Cake - Xotic Flavors

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Flower Ice Cream Cake - Xotic Flavors
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Flower Ice Cream Cake - Xotic Flavors
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Flower Ice Cream Cake - Xotic Flavors

Find Us

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Ice Cream Cake strain is a flavor-packed 75/25 Indica dominant cross of the Wedding Cake and Gelato #33 strains. A delight to indulge in, the Ice Cream Cake buds have a creamy vanilla, spicy skunk flavor and aroma that’s visually complemented by the thick covering of icy trichomes. The well-formed light green buds have some purple hues and a higher than average amount of orange hairs. While the smell and appearance may lure you in, its the powerful high that will take the Ice Cream Cake strain to the top of your favorites list. The effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow. Sure to please the Indica connoisseur, users can expect a mentally sedating high complemented by a soothing body buzz that zaps away aches, pains and anxiety.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.