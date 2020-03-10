 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
J Dog

by Emerald Family Farms

Forming dense, crystal coated buds with an amplified Kush flavor and powerfully relaxing indica high. The captivating floral, earthy and spicy aroma characteristic of the OG family is carried through in the J Dog strain with a similar flavor that lingers long on the palette. While the appearance and aroma may lure you in, the knockout high is sure to please even the pickiest of Indica connoisseurs. The J Dog high comes on stronger with every puff, delivering wave after wave of stress relieving bliss. The strong indica high of the J Dog strain is great for unwinding after a long day and for those seeking relief from anxiety, stress, pain, and cramping.

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.