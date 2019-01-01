About this product
The Jack Herer strain was developed to honor the memory of Jack Herer the man, a lifelong cannabis activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. This multi-award-winning Sativa dominant hybrid strain 55/45 created by Sensi Seeds is the combination of a Haze hybrid and a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, selected for it’s soaring Sativa high and heavy resin production typical of indica varieties. The Jack Herer high is happy, bubbly, euphoric, energizing and creative in combination with a wonderfully relaxing, yet not sedated body buzz. The Jack Herer high is versatile and can be a good choice for a wake and bake before for a day of errands or settling in on the couch for the evening. The high provides an excellent balance between cerebral and physical effects, leaving users deeply relaxed but attentive and social. The buds are a bright lime green, covered in a blanket of trichomes and rust-colored hairs. Jack Herer buds are so thickly smothered with clear trichomes that they appear sugar-frosted or sparkling with dew-drops. The aroma can be described as spicy pine and citrus with a peppered punch. The Jack Herer smoke is smooth and tastes similar to the smell, leaving your palate with an enjoyable spicy pepper aftertaste.
About this strain
Jack Herer
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.