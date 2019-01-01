 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Jah Goo Pre-roll-1g

Jah Goo Pre-roll-1g

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Jah Goo Pre-roll-1g

Find Us

About this product

Jah Goo is a hybrid cross between Purple Jasmine and Afgani Goo. With a 50:50 indica/ sativa ratio, it is stronger than its counterparts. Apart from being dark green in color, the buds are incredibly dense. Its smell is the combination of different scents including hash and berry, along with pine undertones. As for the taste, it is incredibly sweet and appeals to cannabis users and patients alike. Once you smoke the strain, you will come to realize the first hour is quite sativa-like. You will feel sedated but the high is incredibly strong. The effects are uplifting, meaning you will stay focused and will find it easier to concentrate on the task at hand. This also ensures you endure a rather long-lasting buzz which will be felt mostly behind your eyes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Jah Goo

Jah Goo
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Jah Goo is a pungent cannabis strain with strange origins. The colorful cross of Purple Jasmine and Goo, Jah Goo is a resinous strain that was transported to North America by Canadian Vietnam veterans returning from Southeast Asia. Jah Goo expresses alluring qualities from both its parents, including bright pink hairs, multifaceted foliage, and an abundance of trichomes. Its calming and relaxing effects are perfect for dealing with stress and subduing pain.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.