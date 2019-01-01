About this product

A gourmet phenotype of the infamous Girl Scout Cookies strain, selected for its heavy crystal trichome production and Indica characteristics. The Key Lime Pie buds have a minty chocolate, sour citrus, lime aroma with a complex flavor profile that’s a minty, candy-like flavor with a smoky chocolate lime aftertaste. Don’t let the sweet taste fool you though, because Key Lime Pie packs a serious punch. The effects of Key Lime Pie are very fast acting, giving users a deeply relaxing body buzz, yet with a lifted heady high that sparks creative thinking and mental stimulation. Users will appreciate the mixed effects of the Key Lime Pie buzz that offers the dreamy relaxation and stress relief of an Indica variety in combination with the mentally alert, energizing Sativa traits. The buds of Key Lime Pie are a blend of lime green and purple hues, speckled with bright green hairs and a dense blanket of crystal trichomes. The buds are densely packed and sticky to the touch, often requiring a grinder for smoking preparation. Consumers will appreciate the variety of benefits this strain has to offer. It’s mood elevating properties can make it a good choice for relieving the symptoms of mood disorders such as depression, stress, and anxiety, to name a few. The deeply relaxing physical effects may bring relief to those struggling with chronic pain, cramps, muscle spasms, insomnia and appetite loss.