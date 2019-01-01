About this product

The Key Lime Pie & White Tahoe OG TWAX joint is an incredibly flavorful and super potent combination that delivers a powerful indica high in both the mind and body. Transporting you to a bliss filled, peaceful state of mind where worry and tension are a thing of the past while providing a stress and pain relieving body buzz. Flower – Key Lime Pie is a potent Indica dominant 75/25 strain that is as tasty as it sounds! A gourmet phenotype of the infamous GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strain, selected for its heavy crystal trichome production and Indica characteristics. The Key Lime Pie buds have a minty chocolate, sour citrus, lime aroma with a complex flavor profile that’s a minty, candy-like flavor with a smoky chocolate lime aftertaste. Don’t let the sweet taste fool you though, because Key Lime Pie packs a serious punch. The effects of Key Lime Pie are very fast acting, giving users a deeply relaxing body buzz, yet with a lifted heady high that sparks creative thinking and mental stimulation. Users will appreciate the mixed effects of the Key Lime Pie buzz that offers the dreamy relaxation and stress relief of an Indica variety in combination with the mentally alert, energizing Sativa traits. Wax – Tahoe OG is a 60/40 Indica phenotype of the infamous OG Kush strain. The earth lemon flavors of Tahoe OG provide a deep relaxation of both mind and body. When inhaled, it starts to create a numbing effect that circulates throughout the entire body. With this relaxation comes the feeling of euphoria and some minor creative stimulation. Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house.