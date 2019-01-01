 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Emerald Family Farms

King Louis follows in the footsteps of its OG Kush parentage in both presentation and effects. Known to many as a prized cut of OG Kush, King Louis raises the bar for kush connoisseurs by delivering that scrumptiously pungent taste and hard-hitting high that indica lovers crave. The buds of King Louis are dense, crystal-covered goodness that is often so stickily resinous that they can be a challenge to prepare for smoking without the use of a grinder. King Louis buds have a strong aroma that is unmistakably Kushy, a combination of diesel, pine, and earthy undertones. Typically testing at over 20% THC levels, users of this strain can expect a strong pungent expansive smoke, that due to its potency could be a ‘one hitter quitter’ for the cannabis novice. The high comes on fast and strong with an almost instant relaxation in combination with a soaring cerebral buzz. As the headiness of the high tapers down over the next couple hours, the relaxation that has zapped any stress you may have had away, turns into a heavy sedation that often times leads to a restful sleep. The strong indica effects of the King Louis strain make it a great choice for those seeking relief from insomnia, appetite loss, stress, anxiety, PTSD, ADD/ADHD, chronic pain, cramps and muscle spasms.

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.