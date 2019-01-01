About this product

King Louis follows in the footsteps of its OG Kush parentage in both presentation and effects. Known to many as a prized cut of OG Kush, King Louis raises the bar for kush connoisseurs by delivering that scrumptiously pungent taste and hard-hitting high that indica lovers crave. The buds of King Louis are dense, crystal-covered goodness that is often so stickily resinous that they can be a challenge to prepare for smoking without the use of a grinder. King Louis buds have a strong aroma that is unmistakably Kushy, a combination of diesel, pine, and earthy undertones. Typically testing at over 20% THC levels, users of this strain can expect a strong pungent expansive smoke, that due to its potency could be a ‘one hitter quitter’ for the cannabis novice. The high comes on fast and strong with an almost instant relaxation in combination with a soaring cerebral buzz. As the headiness of the high tapers down over the next couple hours, the relaxation that has zapped any stress you may have had away, turns into a heavy sedation that often times leads to a restful sleep. The strong indica effects of the King Louis strain make it a great choice for those seeking relief from insomnia, appetite loss, stress, anxiety, PTSD, ADD/ADHD, chronic pain, cramps and muscle spasms.