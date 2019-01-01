About this product

King Louis follows in the footsteps of its OG Kush parentage in both presentation and effects. Known to many as a prized cut of OG Kush, King Louis raises the bar for kush connoisseurs by delivering that scrumptiously pungent taste and hard-hitting high that indica lovers crave. The buds of King Louis are dense, crystal-covered goodness that are often so stickily resinous that they can be a challenge to prepare for smoking without the use of a grinder. King Louis buds have a strong aroma that is unmistakably Kushy, a combination of diesel, pine, and earthy undertones. Typically testing at over 20% THC levels, users of this strain can expect a strong pungent expansive smoke, that due to its potency could be a ‘one hitter quitter‘ for the cannabis novice. The high comes on fast and strong with an almost instant relaxation in combination with a soaring cerebral buzz. As the headiness of the high tapers down over the next couple hours, the relaxation that has zapped any stress you may have had away, turns into heavy sedation that often times leads to a restful sleep. The strong indica effects of the King Louis strain make it a great choice for those seeking relief from insomnia, appetite loss, stress, anxiety, PTSD, ADD/ADHD, chronic pain, cramps and muscle spasms. Effects: Cerebral, Soaring, Relaxing Aroma: Diesel, Kushy, Fuel, Pine May Relieve: Stress, Cramping, Anxiety, Muscle Spasms