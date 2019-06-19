sillykidmom15 on June 19th, 2019

MABS in Norman,OK recommended this bud for me. I love a frosty tight nug and this was exactly that. Smelled like a heavy indica earthy smell. After the first hit my head really relaxed. This is definitely a heavy head high with a body high that's creeps up on you. I'm bipolar II with PTSD and suffer from severe anxiety. So bad that I am fully disabled. So they say lol. Kosher Dawg stops my racing thoughts and allows me to focus and think clearly. It didn't sedate me which I'm thankful for because I had to mow the lawn. I timed on a couple more bowls after I mowed and here I am researching about kosher Dawg. So I'd say in a way it motivates me. Hell it must if I mowed the lawn till dark and then smoked more. Then I felt the in da couch feeling. Overall loved it and will go back for more. I paid $10 g for this at MABS