Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Flower Kosher Dawg

About this product

The distinct aroma of the Kosher Dawg buds hails back to it’s OG Kush heritage, combining a rich earthy pungency with that familiar spicy diesel stench that’s amplified when the buds are broken down in preparation for smoking. The cerebral effects kick in almost immediately as they fill you with a sense of heady calm and blissful happiness, easing away any negativity or racing thoughts with ease. As the high builds and settles in a deeply relaxing body high comes washing over you with tingly warming waves of relaxation that ease you into a blissful calm state of mind. Effects: Heady, Calm, Relaxed, Happy Aroma: Earthy, Diesel, Pungent Kush May Relieve: Cramping, Pain, Insomnia, Anxiety

1 customer review

write a review

sillykidmom15

MABS in Norman,OK recommended this bud for me. I love a frosty tight nug and this was exactly that. Smelled like a heavy indica earthy smell. After the first hit my head really relaxed. This is definitely a heavy head high with a body high that's creeps up on you. I'm bipolar II with PTSD and suffer from severe anxiety. So bad that I am fully disabled. So they say lol. Kosher Dawg stops my racing thoughts and allows me to focus and think clearly. It didn't sedate me which I'm thankful for because I had to mow the lawn. I timed on a couple more bowls after I mowed and here I am researching about kosher Dawg. So I'd say in a way it motivates me. Hell it must if I mowed the lawn till dark and then smoked more. Then I felt the in da couch feeling. Overall loved it and will go back for more. I paid $10 g for this at MABS

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.