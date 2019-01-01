About this product

Kosher Dawg is an 80/20 Indica dominant strain created by crossing the Star Dawg & Kosher Kush strains. This heavy-hitting strain won best Indica in the High Times Cannabis Cup two years in a row for 2010 and 2011 as well as Best Strain in 2011. The distinct aroma of the Kosher Dawg buds hails back to it’s OG Kush heritage, combining a rich earthy pungency with that familiar spicy diesel stench that’s amplified when the buds are broken down in preparation for smoking. The cerebral effects kick in almost immediately as they fill you with a sense of heady calm and blissful happiness, easing away any negativity or racing thoughts with ease. As the high builds and settles in a deeply relaxing body high comes washing over you with tingly warming waves of relaxation that ease you into a blissful calm state of mind.