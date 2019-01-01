 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kosher Dawg 1g Pre-Rolls

by Emerald Family Farms

Kosher Dawg is an 80/20 Indica dominant strain created by crossing the Star Dawg & Kosher Kush strains. This heavy-hitting strain won best Indica in the High Times Cannabis Cup two years in a row for 2010 and 2011 as well as Best Strain in 2011. The distinct aroma of the Kosher Dawg buds hails back to it’s OG Kush heritage, combining a rich earthy pungency with that familiar spicy diesel stench that’s amplified when the buds are broken down in preparation for smoking. The cerebral effects kick in almost immediately as they fill you with a sense of heady calm and blissful happiness, easing away any negativity or racing thoughts with ease. As the high builds and settles in a deeply relaxing body high comes washing over you with tingly warming waves of relaxation that ease you into a blissful calm state of mind.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg, a.k.a. Hebrew National, is a cross of JJ’s Stardawg and DNA’s Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields, Kosher Dawg is a loud strain—expect an exceptional taste with gassy, piney, and earthy flavors that coat your senses as you exhale thick smoke. Kosher Dawg may put you in a sedated state of bliss for hours on end before putting you gently to bed.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.