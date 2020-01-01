About this product

The Lamborghini strain, or just Lambo, is a 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid strain that combines the upbeat, high-energy of the Lamb’s Bread strain with the relaxing and blissful qualities of Holy Grail Kush. Lamborghini inherits a complex flavor profile that begins with a sharp piney inhale and ends with a sour lime exhale. Its large buds bloom with a sticky coat of crystal trichomes in a show of Lambo’s potency. The motivating and mind-expanding high of Lamborghini is enjoyable in a wide variety of settings. Just a toke or two and the effects are typically well on their way. A euphoric rush ignites a heady high that enhances creativity and clarity.