Lamborghini Pre-roll Pack-3.5g (7-pack)

by Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Lamborghini Pre-roll Pack-3.5g (7-pack)

The Lamborghini strain, or just Lambo, is a 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid strain that combines the upbeat, high-energy of the Lamb’s Bread strain with the relaxing and blissful qualities of Holy Grail Kush. Lamborghini inherits a complex flavor profile that begins with a sharp piney inhale and ends with a sour lime exhale. Its large buds bloom with a sticky coat of crystal trichomes in a show of Lambo’s potency. The motivating and mind-expanding high of Lamborghini is enjoyable in a wide variety of settings. Just a toke or two and the effects are typically well on their way. A euphoric rush ignites a heady high that enhances creativity and clarity.

About this strain

Lamborghini

Lamborghini

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.