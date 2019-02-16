 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Emerald Family Farms

The Larry Holmes strain is a heavy hitting 60/40 indica dominant phenotype of Larry OG, which gets its lineage from OG Kush. Named after the former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, the Larry Holmes strain lives up to its namesake by packing a powerfully sedative, knock out indica high. The effect of the hits doesn’t take much time to settle in. The Larry Holmes strain completely relaxes the body and mind, zapping stress and anxiety near instantly. Leaving the user happy and euphoric. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average. Effects: Happy, Creative, Euphoric, Soothing, Relaxed Flavor Profile: Pine, Earthy, Spice Aromas: Pine, Lemon, Pepper May Relieve: Anxiety, Depression, PTSD, Insomnia, Chronic Pain, Cramping

Sunshaanebehr

Super frosty, great tasting sweet citrusy/pine Rolled a joint it was delicious, smoked a bowl it was delicious, I packed the bong too, but I fell asleep before I got to it.

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.