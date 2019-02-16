Sunshaanebehr
on February 16th, 2019
Super frosty, great tasting sweet citrusy/pine Rolled a joint it was delicious, smoked a bowl it was delicious, I packed the bong too, but I fell asleep before I got to it.
The Larry Holmes strain is a heavy hitting 60/40 indica dominant phenotype of Larry OG, which gets its lineage from OG Kush. Named after the former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, the Larry Holmes strain lives up to its namesake by packing a powerfully sedative, knock out indica high. The effect of the hits doesn’t take much time to settle in. The Larry Holmes strain completely relaxes the body and mind, zapping stress and anxiety near instantly. Leaving the user happy and euphoric. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average. Effects: Happy, Creative, Euphoric, Soothing, Relaxed Flavor Profile: Pine, Earthy, Spice Aromas: Pine, Lemon, Pepper May Relieve: Anxiety, Depression, PTSD, Insomnia, Chronic Pain, Cramping
