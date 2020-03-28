Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
The Lava Cake strain is a flavor-packed 70/30 Indica cross of Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) & Grape Pie, known for its delicious flavor profile and supremely relaxing high. The unique terpene profile of the Lava Cake strain offers the aroma of fresh baked goods with a sweet cake flavor and smooth smoke typical of the Cookies varieties. These beauties are tightly packed lime green buds with a speckling of purple coloring and a thick coating of glistening trichomes. Expect a powerfully sedating high that calms both the mind and body. Waves of relaxation wash over you after just a few puffs of this sweet treat. Releasing anxiety and tension from the neck and shoulders until a full-bodied relaxation is achieved. The insanely delicious flavor and powerfully relaxing effects will take the Lava Cake strain to the top of your favorites list. A great choice for unwinding after work, days off, and quiet evenings with your special someone. Lava Cake is also a good choice for those seeking relief from stress and anxiety.
on March 28th, 2020
So nice! Feeling totally relaxed, but still with it.
on March 10th, 2020
I suffer from chronic pain due to nerve damage. Never tried this strain before. Reading up on it now I have to agree on the effects and flavor. Has a nice draw on it sweet and smooth. Starts cerebral and it’s easy going you’re able to focus. I can feel the tension in my neck and shoulders calm down and it’s been 21 minutes from just smoking a half of 1 gram joint. I purchased this strain from KKind in Kalamazoo Michigan and I’m a patient from Illinois and I think it’s amazing I can get my medicine in this state
on March 7th, 2020
Smoking on a rainy afternoon and this strain is perfection. Hit behind my ears first, quickly covered my head, and has worked it’s way to my toes. Feeling completely relaxed. Great strain, will definitely purchase again!