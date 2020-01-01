 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Emerald Family Farms

The Lemon Diesel strain is the delightfully flavorful, terpene oozing cross of California Sour and Lost Coast OG. The ‘head in the clouds’ high from this 70/30 indica dominant strain is highly sought after for it’s euphoric effects and deep physical relaxation. Aromas of citrus, lemon, and skunky OG spice radiate from the dense formed nuggets with a flavor profile to match. Taking a top ten spot at the Emerald Cup in 2010. The strain is often recommended to those dealing with stress-related conditions such as PTSD. It is also excellent for the relief of chronic aches and pains, headaches, and migraines. Patients who suffer from anxiety and mood disorders may find Lemon Diesel beneficial as well. This strain can also be used to ease nausea, stimulate appetite, and reduce inflammation. Ripper vaporizer cartridges not involved with CDC warning - read more... https://www.emeraldfamilyfarms.com/product-quality-assurance/

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.