About this product

While the genetics of Lemon Kush may be open to debate in the larger cannabis community, everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. Providing uplifting and creative effects, Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour. The Experience: This one is a must for lemon lovers, starting with the lemon marmalade color followed by the lovely fragrance of… you guessed it, lemons and kush (kush usually has a variety of aromas like earth tones, incense, pepper, and spices). I have an enail set to 485°F which for my enail is low, which is perfect for a low temp dab. After inhalation, the effects come on strong, first by lowering the eyelids next by flushing out all thoughts from the mind and finally after a few moments I noticed some light psychedelic effects like colors becoming more radiant. Color: Lemon marmalade Texture: Compote Smell: Strong aroma of lemons and kush Taste: Lemons, spices, and earth tones Effect: Strong effects, instantly meditative it pushes all thoughts out of the mind and leaves a warm blanket of fluff where your stress usually hides