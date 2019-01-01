About this product

Lemon Larry, also known as Larry OG, is the hybrid offspring of the infamous OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. Sought after for its high THC content and powerful high, this 50/50 hybrid will keep you coming back for more. Those in search of a super strong hit will find a friend in Lemon Larry. The soaring high begins with a happy euphoric head rush that delivers a significant mood boost. Combining qualities of both Indica and Sativa strains, users can expect a blend of both an awake, creative, alert high that is also stress-relieving, physically relaxing and in high doses sedating. The aromatic buds of Lemon Larry are visually appealing as well, with an olive green coloration that’s speckled with vibrant orange hairs and covered in a very thick layer of trichomes. The lemony citrus traits of this kush variety come through in the smell and flavor. A strong spice and diesel kush aroma and flavor are accompanied with the lemony citrus undertones. The potent mood-boost and physical relaxation of the Lemon Larry high make it a sought after strain for those seeking relief from the symptoms debilitating disorders such as depression, stress and anxiety. Effects: Creativity, Energizing, Euphoria, Happiness, Spacey Flavor Profile: Skunky, Fuel, Citrus Aromas: Earthy, Pungent, Skunky, Spicy May Relieve: Stress, Anxiety, Depression