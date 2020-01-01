 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lemon OG Haze Crumble

Lemon OG Haze Crumble

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Concentrates Solvent Lemon OG Haze Crumble

Find Us

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Lemon OG Haze is a 50/50 hybrid cross of… you guessed it, Lemon OG and Haze. While Lemon OG contains weighty Kush elements that are kind on the body, the excess terpenes of limonene and alpha-pinene lead the consumer into a state of mental alertness and euphoria. In the right measure, this strain can be a one-way ticket to productivity, hazing the mind into a content lull while wrapping the body in a calm focus. Enjoy this strain as a means to crush anxiety, depression, lethargy, and fatigue. The Experience: This one is a must for lemon lovers, starting with the lemon marmalade color followed by the lovely fragrance of… you guessed it, lemons and kush (kush usually has a variety of aromas like earth tones, incense, pepper, and spices). I have an enail set to 485°F which for my enail is low, which is perfect for a low temp dab. After inhalation, the effects come on strong, first by lowering the eyelids next by flushing out all thoughts from the mind and finally after a few moments I noticed some light psychedelic effects like colors becoming more radiant. Color: Lemon marmalade Texture: Compote Smell: Strong aroma of lemons and kush Taste: Lemons, spices, and earth tones Effect: Strong effects, instantly meditative it pushes all thoughts out of the mind and leaves a warm blanket of fluff where your stress usually hides.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon OG Haze

Lemon OG Haze

Lemon OG Haze by Nirvana is the sensible combination of its titular elements: Lemon OG and Haze. While Lemon OG contains weighty Kush elements that are kind on the body, the excess limonene and alpha-pinene lead the consumer into a state of mental alertness and euphoria. In the right measure, this strain can be a one-way ticket to productivity, hazing the mind into a content lull while wrapping the body in a calm focus. Enjoy this strain as a means to crush anxiety, depression, lethargy, and fatigue.   

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.