Lemon OG Haze is a 50/50 hybrid cross of… you guessed it, Lemon OG and Haze. While Lemon OG contains weighty Kush elements that are kind on the body, the excess terpenes of limonene and alpha-pinene lead the consumer into a state of mental alertness and euphoria. In the right measure, this strain can be a one-way ticket to productivity, hazing the mind into a content lull while wrapping the body in a calm focus. Enjoy this strain as a means to crush anxiety, depression, lethargy, and fatigue. The Experience: This one is a must for lemon lovers, starting with the lemon marmalade color followed by the lovely fragrance of… you guessed it, lemons and kush (kush usually has a variety of aromas like earth tones, incense, pepper, and spices). I have an enail set to 485°F which for my enail is low, which is perfect for a low temp dab. After inhalation, the effects come on strong, first by lowering the eyelids next by flushing out all thoughts from the mind and finally after a few moments I noticed some light psychedelic effects like colors becoming more radiant. Color: Lemon marmalade Texture: Compote Smell: Strong aroma of lemons and kush Taste: Lemons, spices, and earth tones Effect: Strong effects, instantly meditative it pushes all thoughts out of the mind and leaves a warm blanket of fluff where your stress usually hides.