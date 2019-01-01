About this product

Lemon Skunk is a slightly Sativa leaning 60/40 hybrid strain that is the award-winning descendant of two distinct Skunk phenotypes, specifically selected for their tangy lemon traits. The aroma is skunky and sweet while the flavor is reminiscent of sweet lemons and other citrus fruit. Lemon Skunk delivers a heady, peppy cerebral high that comes with a boost of energy and creativity, a dose of happiness, and a euphoric kick. It’s an uplifting yet lazy experience. Its effects begin with a surge of uplifting cerebral stimulation, which often leads to introspection. Many describe this strain as thought-provoking and creativity-inducing, and some find Lemon Skunk to be also exhilarating and energetic. Often, the numbing and calming effects of the body stone cause users to feel slightly sedated. The inexperienced smoker may find themselves drifting off to sleep an hour or two after the initial cerebral stimulation wears off. For some users, the sativa genes can be an effective treatment for depression, nausea, chronic pain, and everyday stresses. Lemon Skunk performs well when used for daytime pain relief, especially in the case of chronic migraines, and is most often prescribed for this purpose. Those suffering from stress, anxiety, and depression favor this strain for its mood elevating properties. The strain is also used for the relief of nausea and eating disorders. Lemon Skunk smells the same way its name suggests. The aroma is skunky and sweet while the flavor is reminiscent of sweet lemons and other citrus fruit. It is all about its strong and pungent lemon presence, that will make your nose itch in anticipation. This strain has a certain skunky scent to it that is mixed in with bits of sour and earthy notes, promising a smoking experience you won’t soon forget. Effects: Energizing, Euphoria, Giggly, Happy, Sociable, Uplifting May Relieve: ADD/ADHD, Arthritis, Chronic Pain, Depression, Fatigue, Gastrointestinal Disorder, Nausea, Stress