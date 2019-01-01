 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lemonade - Xotic Flavorz 1/2 & 1oz bags

by Emerald Family Farms

The Lemonade strain is the 60/40 Sativa dominant cross of Lemon OG and Gorilla Haze known for its inspiring euphoric high and incredibly fruity lemon citrus smell and flavor. The ideal strain for a wake and bake session or daytime outings. The Lemonade high instantly lifts the spirits and transports the user into a happily euphoric, creatively imaginative headspace. Known to be motivating while also relieving anxiety, stress and muscle tension. The loud fruity citrus and pungent sour aroma of the Lemonade buds showcase the complex terpene profile. The densely packed, medium-sized buds range in color from lime green to soft violet with fire orange pistils woven throughout. The Lemonade strains terpene profile makes it highly therapeutic for a broad range of conditions. Those seeking relief from mood-debilitating disorders, pain, inflammation, arthritis, muscle tension and cramping just found their new favorite strain.

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.