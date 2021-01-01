Loyal Apple Fritter Crumble
by Emerald Family FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Apple Fritter Crumble concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.
About this brand
Emerald Family Farms
About this strain
Apple Fritter
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.