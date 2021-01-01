 Loading…

Hybrid

Loyal Apple Fritter Crumble

by Emerald Family Farms

Loyal Apple Fritter Crumble

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Apple Fritter Crumble concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.

Emerald Family Farms is a California Licensed Cannabis Cultivator, Manufacturer, and Distributor. We ship our award-winning flower, pre-roll, and concentrate products statewide.

Apple Fritter

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.

 

