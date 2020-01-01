About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Boss OG Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable Hybrid strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower. Boss OG, first crafted by Dark Heart Nursery, is an evenly balanced and heavy hitting 50/50 hybrid phenotype of OG Kush that shares similarities with Fire OG and provides a stimulating head high followed by a tranquilizing body high. This one is a creeper. Initially there is a slight burst of mental and physical energy which ebbs and flows for a few minutes, with the physical energy tapering off after ten minutes or so. Your mind will race between introspection and wildly imaginative ideas. After another ten minutes, the mental energy dissipates and you're left with a singular thought, “consume large amounts of whatever is in the kitchen”. This Loyal Boss OG Sugar Wax has a great candy brittle color and a fascinating aromatic bouquet of lemon zest, garlic, and pine with notes of pepper and rosewater. Boss OG also offers a twist on the classic OG flavor profile by throwing garlic into the mix with notes of grapefruit. Due to its powerful Indica effects Boss OG is said to relieve stress, chronic pain, and muscle spasms. Medical users will also find it tremendously beneficial for eliminating loss of appetite and nausea. Some users also say it puts them into a deep sleep; good bye insomnia!