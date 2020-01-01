About this product

Grown by Humboldt Kind and rolled at Emerald Family Farms, the .7 gram pre-rolls in these Loyal Deep Sleep Pre-Roll Packs are a powerful Indica creeper with strong dissociative effects. Perfect for those in search of a meditative experience, these pre-rolls will guarantee a good nights sleep. Deep Sleep also known as P.O. #4 is a hybrid that was developed by crossing Larry OG with a Bubba Kush pre-98 cut by Progressive Options in L.A., this example features nice sized mossy green colored flowers with a silvery T.H.C. sheen over the top of each and every nug. Deep Sleep is a powerful Indica creeper and after ingestion she comes charging into the room like a bull in a china shop, grabbing my brain and instantly turning it into a cotton ball, fuzzy and contented. . A strong mental and physical dissociative feeling comes over me, creeping and crawling along Deep Sleep seems to be removing words from my mind as time passes it gets harder and harder to form sentences for this review. Physically I feel almost removed from myself, I barley feel the floor or the couch and my arms and legs feel heavy when I try to manipulate them. All of this culminating in me melting into the couch. Popping open this convenient hard case, this Deep Sleep Pre-Roll releases a sour grapefruit fragrance with garlic and notes of gas and sunflower seeds. Setting flame to flower releases a bouquet of Tangerine, clover, pepper, gas, and notes of garlic onto the palate. Inhaling deeply on this Deep Sleep, it pretty much put me into a coma. Deep Sleep is an Indica with gargantuan strength, instantly lowering my eyelids and turning my brain into a “silent observer”, a meditative mental space where you are aware of the goings on around you, but you have no emotional input; you are simply aware and content. Evening applications are best with this one.