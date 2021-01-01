Loyal Forbidden Rainbow Pre-Rolls
Grown by PRO Farms, these 1g Loyal Forbidden Rainbow Pre-Rolls will entice you with their sweet fruity aroma and undertones of fuel and spice. Giving in to your temptation rewards you with a euphoric and relaxed state that lasts the rest of the night. This three way mix of Forbidden Fruit, Mendo Royal, and California Black Rose was bred by Ethos Genetics and also goes by the name Forbidden Zkittles. Known to have two distinct phenotypes, this one leans to the berry and fruit side with a hint of gas. This sweet smoke will lift up your mind and senses to a perfectly cheerful and relaxed state. A wonderful way to wind down from a busy day when you're not quite ready for bed. Pinene leads the charge providing the fruity nose and flavor of Forbidden Rainbow, while the Caryophyllene and Limonene round out the sweet earthy grape aroma. Medical users will love it for its aid in alleviating symptoms of depression and stress and help with relief from anxiety.
A compilation of legendary California genetics, Forbidden Zkittlez crosses Forbidden Fruit, Mendo Royal, and California Black Rosé. The result is a strain with two distinct phenotypes: one, short and stacked with fruity flavors and bright purple buds; the other, tall with a gas profile followed by grape undertones.
