Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Jack Wreck Crumble concentrates are delectably lemony and earthy, incredibly psychoactive, and perfect for those seeking a dependable Sativa. Jack Wreck is a mighty cross between Sativa powerhouses Jack Herer and Trainwreck. Jack Wreck’s buds grow tall and display a beautiful collection of light and dark green hues drizzled with trichomes and orange pistils that are interwoven through each bud. Jack Wreck certainly delivers when it comes to an energizing and cerebral high. A true Sativa, this strain will jolt you with motivation and have you sufficiently elated and ready for good conversation. One of the things that sets Jack Wreck apart from other strains is its wonderful concentration of aromas and flavor thanks to the combination of Terpinolene and Caryophyllene. To the nose, it is very lemony, sweet, and cheesy. The flavor profile is filled out upon inhale, where the smoke transforms into a very gassy and earthy taste. Jack Wreck is the perfect Sativa to have you feeling optimistic and ready to seize the day. Equipped with a flavorful and complex terpene profile, this Loyal Jack Wreck Crumble is a must-smoke for Sativa lovers. Users report relief from chronic fatigue, stress, anxiety, and aches and pains.