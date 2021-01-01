Loyal Julius Crumble
by Emerald Family FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Julius Crumble concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.
About this brand
Emerald Family Farms
Emerald Family Farms is a California Licensed Cannabis Cultivator, Manufacturer, and Distributor. We ship our award-winning flower, pre-roll, and concentrate products statewide.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.