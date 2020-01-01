Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Key Lime Pie Sauce concentrates are a delectable 75/25 Indica dominant strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that's easier on the lungs than smoking flower. The Key Lime Pie strain is a potent Indica dominant 75/25 that is as tasty as it sounds! A gourmet phenotype of the infamous GSC strain, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, selected for its heavy crystal trichome production and Indica characteristics. The effects of Key Lime Pie are very fast acting, giving users a deeply relaxing body buzz, yet with a lifted heady high that sparks creative thinking and mental stimulation. Users will appreciate the mixed effects of the Key Lime Pie buzz that offers the dreamy relaxation and stress relief of an Indica variety in combination with the mentally alert, energizing Sativa traits. Key Lime Pie buds have a minty chocolate, sour citrus, lime aroma with a complex flavor profile that’s a minty, candy-like flavor with a smoky chocolate lime aftertaste. Don’t let the sweet taste fool you because Key Lime Pie packs a seriously potent punch. The mood elevating properties of the Key Lime Pie strain makes it a great choice for relieving the symptoms of mood disorders such as depression, stress, and anxiety, while the deeply relaxing physical effects may bring relief to those struggling with chronic pain, cramps, muscle spasms, insomnia, and appetite loss.
Key Lime Pie from Burning Bush Nurseries is a gourmet phenotype of the superstar strain Girl Scout Cookies. Selected for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production, this dynamic hybrid boasts flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice that spark flavors of earth and chocolate when activated by heat. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. The relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia have been known to overwhelm those less familiar with cannabis.
Be the first to review this product.