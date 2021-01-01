Loyal Lemonade Pre-Rolls
About this product
Grown by IFR Timber, these 1g Loyal Lemonade Pre-Rolls have a loud fruity citrus and pungent sour aroma and an earthy lemon flavor that provides a euphoric and creative high that’s perfect for any time of the day or night. Lemonade is a powerful cross of cannabis classics Lemon OG and Gorilla Haze and is known for its inspiring euphoric high and incredibly fruity lemon citrus smell and flavor. The ideal strain for a wake and bake session or daytime outings, the Lemonade high instantly lifts your spirits and transports you into a happily euphoric, creatively imaginative headspace. Known to be motivating while also relieving anxiety, stress and muscle tension. Surprisingly enough, Limonene takes a back seat to Terpinolene and Caryophyllene blasting your palate with a pungent earthy citrus flavor and an equally earthy and spicy lemon aroma that feels refreshing on a summer day. With it's moderate THC percentage these Lemonade pre-rolls are perfect for both novice and experienced users alike. Medical users will enjoy them for relief from symptoms related to mood disorders as well as relief from pain and cramping.
About this brand
Emerald Family Farms
About this strain
Lemonnade
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Lemonnade, also known as "The Original Lemonnade" or simply "Lemonade," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon OG and Gorilla Haze. Lemonade tastes and smells just like freshly squeezed lemons. This strain is ideal for wake and bake enthusiasts, as Lemonade tends to make consumers feel energetic and motivated. Medical patients pick this theraputic strain for its ability to relieve anxiety, inflammation and cramping. Bred by Growing Passion, this strain produces dense, resinous buds with soft orange hairs that look beautiful against the buds light green coloration.
