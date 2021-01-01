 Loading…

Hybrid

Loyal Mike Larry Sugar Wax

by Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms Concentrates Solvent Loyal Mike Larry Sugar Wax

About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Mike Larry Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is a California Licensed Cannabis Cultivator, Manufacturer, and Distributor. We ship our award-winning flower, pre-roll, and concentrate products statewide.

About this strain

Mike Larry

Skunk House Genetics bred Mike Larry by crossing two famous strains: Gelato #45 and Larry OG F8. This stinky strain has a fuel-filled, sweet cream aroma that will turn heads. Mike Larry starts sweet and ends with a strong OG exhale. Buds are light green with hints of purple and an impressive display of trichomes. This strain offers a relaxing high that will still keep you focused and involved.

 

