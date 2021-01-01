Loyal Mike Larry Sugar Wax
by Emerald Family FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Mike Larry Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.
About this brand
Emerald Family Farms
About this strain
Mike Larry
Skunk House Genetics bred Mike Larry by crossing two famous strains: Gelato #45 and Larry OG F8. This stinky strain has a fuel-filled, sweet cream aroma that will turn heads. Mike Larry starts sweet and ends with a strong OG exhale. Buds are light green with hints of purple and an impressive display of trichomes. This strain offers a relaxing high that will still keep you focused and involved.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.