Loyal Pineapple Trainwreck Crumble
by Emerald Family Farms
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Pineapple Trainwreck Crumble concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.
About this brand
Emerald Family Farms
About this strain
Pineapple Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Bring together the popular clear-headed effects of Pineapple Express and the pain relief qualities of Trainwreck and you get this happy sativa. Pineapple Trainwreck has an earthy aroma and a fruity flavor that usually takes more after its pineapple parent. Long-lasting and potent, this strain hits hard at first, but mellows into a state where being sociable or getting things done is possible. The buzz tends to be more mellow than active, though, so don’t be surprised if verbal activity is all you get around to.
