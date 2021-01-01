Lemon Grenade Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Purple Punch Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable Indica strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower. Purple Punch is an 80/20 Indica created by crossing the legendary Larry OG and Grandaddy Purp strains and has made quite a name for itself within the cannabis community. Purple Punch forms impressively dense purple and green nugs coated in white, sugary trichomes. Starting out with a BANG, Purple Punch hits you with a powerful and intense head high that leaves you euphoric and uplifted. Before long the equally intense body high kicks in providing a relaxing and sedating experience that may lead to an extended stay on your couch. Purple Punch is known for its sweet grape and blueberry aromas with notes of pine and citrus, and is complimented by equally distinct and delicious flavors. After combustion, the grape and vanilla flavors become peppery and smooth at the same time. While these powerful Purple Punch concentrates provide the perfect dab, they're also popular with medical users who prefer them for pain relief and insomnia. Known as an ideal after dinner strain, this one is best saved for evening applications.
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
