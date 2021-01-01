About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Purple Punch Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable Indica strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower. Purple Punch is an 80/20 Indica created by crossing the legendary Larry OG and Grandaddy Purp strains and has made quite a name for itself within the cannabis community. Purple Punch forms impressively dense purple and green nugs coated in white, sugary trichomes. Starting out with a BANG, Purple Punch hits you with a powerful and intense head high that leaves you euphoric and uplifted. Before long the equally intense body high kicks in providing a relaxing and sedating experience that may lead to an extended stay on your couch. Purple Punch is known for its sweet grape and blueberry aromas with notes of pine and citrus, and is complimented by equally distinct and delicious flavors. After combustion, the grape and vanilla flavors become peppery and smooth at the same time. While these powerful Purple Punch concentrates provide the perfect dab, they're also popular with medical users who prefer them for pain relief and insomnia. Known as an ideal after dinner strain, this one is best saved for evening applications.