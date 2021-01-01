 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Loyal Razz Ripple Crumble

Loyal Razz Ripple Crumble

by Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms Concentrates Solvent Loyal Razz Ripple Crumble

About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Razz Ripple Crumble concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is a California Licensed Cannabis Cultivator, Manufacturer, and Distributor. We ship our award-winning flower, pre-roll, and concentrate products statewide.

