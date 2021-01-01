About this product

Grown by IFR Timber, these 1g Loyal Runtz Pre-Rolls are a potent cross of Zkittles and Gelato and were Leafly’s 2020 Strain of the Year thanks to the knockout high and appealing flavor. Runtz draws on its Zkittles parent for the overwhelming candy-like smell and flavor which is well complimented by the creamy pungency of Gelato. Runtz buds are a colorful mix of greens and purples with orange hairs all coated with a frosty layer of trichomes. The first couple of hits wash over your mind and body lending to a relaxed and euphoric state. Take a few more tokes and strap in for the ride as this potent strain consumes the mind and makes the couch the best place to be. Limonene joins forces with Linalool and Myrcene to delight your palate with a creamy tropical and sweet flavor and sedating high. They also provide the aromas of tropical fruits with notes of candy and berries. Customers don't just love Runtz because it's a delicious and relaxing strain, medical users specifically love it for relief from stress and chronic pain and its help with providing a good nights sleep.