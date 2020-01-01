About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal SFV Sauce concentrates are a delectable Indica strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower. SFV OG is an Indica dominant 90/10 phenotype of the infamous OG Kush strain bred with Afghani, an almost pure Indica strain to create the Southern California version of OG perfection. After ingestion a wave of euphoria passes over your brain, which moments later, settles down into a general state of happiness. Along with this clear-headed feeling, you'll feel physically energized and loose like you're the Tinman and someone just oiled your joints. Orange marmalade in color with a refreshing pine, lemon, and earthy OG aroma, this SFV Sauce will instantly awash your palate in a swirl of sweet pine, pepper, and earthy OG flavors. Due to these potent effects, the SFV strain is often chosen by patients suffering from conditions such as depression, chronic pain due to injury or illness, muscle spasms, cramping, and stress.