  Loyal SFV Sauce (I) 66.16%
Hybrid

Loyal SFV Sauce (I) 66.16%

by Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms Concentrates Solvent Loyal SFV Sauce (I) 66.16%

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal SFV Sauce concentrates are a delectable Indica strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower. SFV OG is an Indica dominant 90/10 phenotype of the infamous OG Kush strain bred with Afghani, an almost pure Indica strain to create the Southern California version of OG perfection. After ingestion a wave of euphoria passes over your brain, which moments later, settles down into a general state of happiness. Along with this clear-headed feeling, you'll feel physically energized and loose like you're the Tinman and someone just oiled your joints. Orange marmalade in color with a refreshing pine, lemon, and earthy OG aroma, this SFV Sauce will instantly awash your palate in a swirl of sweet pine, pepper, and earthy OG flavors. Due to these potent effects, the SFV strain is often chosen by patients suffering from conditions such as depression, chronic pain due to injury or illness, muscle spasms, cramping, and stress.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.

About this strain

SFV OG

SFV OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

