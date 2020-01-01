About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Skywalker OG Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable Indica strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower. Skywalker OG, also known as “Skywalker OG Kush”, is a potent cross between the hugely popular Skywalker and OG Kush strains resulting in an 85/15 Indica dominant that is well known for its extreme relaxing effects, and head-in-the-clouds euphoric high. As its name suggests, the potency of Skywalker OG forces you into a galaxy far, far away. The deeply physical and mentally relaxing effects of Skywalker OG come on almost instantly. Users describe the Skywalker OG high as one that’s fast-acting and heavily sedating, putting the body in an utterly relaxed state accompanied with a head-in-the-clouds euphoric high that fades into a deep and peaceful sleep upon the comedown. Skywalker OG has the distinct aroma characteristics of Kush strains with a spicy herbal and dipped in diesel fuel scent. The flavor profile is pungent and earthy and matches the aroma almost completely. Due to its potent Indica effects, Skywalker OG is a go-to strain for people seeking relief from conditions such as chronic stress, pain due to injury or illness, cramping, and mild to moderate cases of depression.