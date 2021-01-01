About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Smart-Eaze Sugar Wax concentrates are an aromatic sweet candy flavored treat with a light yellow appearance that will leave you euphoric and relaxed yet still ready for social interactions. Smart-Eaze, formerly known as Smarties, was originally created through a collaboration between Connected Cannabis Co. and Cookies Fam by crossing the Cannaseur favorite GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, and the popular Blue City Diesel. The dark olive green buds are tight and dense with long and thin light orange hairs and a sugary coating of frosty purplish trichomes. Smart-Eaze instantly fills your body with bursts of energy followed by a sense of deep relaxation. As you take in that first inhale you feel an energetic rush leading to a cerebral and thought-provoking headspace. As the full body high sets in and takes over, it wraps you in a euphoric, relaxing hug leaving you uplifted, stress free, and sociable. You'll be beaming from ear to ear as you kick back and become couch-locked without becoming fully sedated. Smart-Eaze, thanks to its mixture of Limonene, Pinene, and Terpinolene, makes for a delectable treat that any Cannaseur will enjoy. Beginning with an exotic blend of entrancing earthy undertones, Smart-Eaze carries a deliciously sweet, fruity, candy like aroma. Upon combustion the rich citrusy grape and sharp mint flavor dances across your palate with undertones of earth and tart berries. Smart-Eaze Sugar Wax is the perfect combination of mind and body effects, a high THC content, and is a treat for your senses that will have you coming back for more. Medical users often choose Smart-Eaze for relief from chronic stress, mood swings, symptoms of depression, and even muscle spasms. You don't need a sweet tooth to devour this Halloween treat!