About this product

Grown by PRO Farms, these 1g Loyal Sour Berry Pre-Rolls are a potent and cerebral cross of Blueberry and Sour Diesel and boast a sour smell reminiscent of sweet berries and gas with a flavor often described as akin to Sour Warhead candies! Sour Berry was created by Humboldt Seed Organization by crossing two popular and award winning strains, Blueberry and Sour Diesel #2. The resulting light green buds are tight and dense with bright orange pistils and blanketed in trichomes. The Sour Berry high is known to go right to the head. Great if you're trying to calm an overactive mind but may be a bit much for those who are prone to paranoia from smoking. Myrcene sets the stage in this strain providing the sweet and herbal base which is cut through with the gassy pungency contributed by Terpinolene and Pinene. Medical users will love it for its aid in alleviating symptoms of depression and stress and help with relief from pain and inflammation.