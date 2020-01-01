About this product

Grown by Bettersweet Farms and rolled at Emerald Family Farms, the .7 gram pre-rolls in these Loyal Sugar Black Rose Pre-Roll Packs will leave you completely relaxed with a great mood. Perfect for those in search of a post dinner digestif, these pre-rolls will give you an amazing nights sleep. Sugar Black Rose, also known as Black Sugar Rose, was first crafted by Delicious Seeds by crossing the powerful Critical Mass strain with the popular Black Domina strain resulting in a potent 80/20 Indica dominant hybrid. The small, dense, light green nugs contain long orange pistils throughout with a thick coating of THC rich trichomes. Sugar Black Rose provides a gentle body high that helps you slip into complete relaxation while the head high creates a state of euphoria and happiness that will uplift even the worst of bad moods. Any aches or pains will soon vanish and you'll be in for one epic night of sleep! Upon opening this convenient hardcase, the room is quickly filled with a pungent, earthy, floral aroma with notes of sweet fruit and lemon. Lighting up one of these pre-rolls, and taking a deep inhale, will entice your palate with sweet, earthy flavors with pine and lemon undertones. Sugar Black Rose is not an overwhelming strain and perfect for anyone from entry level smokers to experienced connoisseurs. However, with it's sedating effects, this strain is best used for night time or lazy sunday applications. Medical users will love these pre-rolls for the pain relief, muscle relaxation, and stress relief.