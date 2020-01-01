 Loading…

Loyal Sunset OG Sauce (I) 57.18%

by Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms Concentrates Solvent Loyal Sunset OG Sauce (I) 57.18%

About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Sunset OG Sauce concentrates are a delectable Indica strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower. Sunset OG is a 75/25 Indica dominant strain beloved for its euphorically sedative effects. Both lovers of couch lock strains and patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset OG a try. Sunset OG instantly starts with a head high that helps you feel very calm and centered, eliminating all traces of anxiety. As the body high kicks in mild pain relief begins which over time intensifies to the point of having some dissociative feelings and eventually causing couch lock to set in. Sunset OG has a creamy caramel color and a fascinating fragrance of peppery lemons and earthy pine. The flavor profile is similar, delighting your palate with the taste of lemons and pepper accompanied by earthy undertones. While the Sunset OG high is mellow, its Indica effects are powerful at knocking out anxiety and eventually providing an amazing nights sleep. Medical users will value the mild pain relief. Evening applications are best for this one.

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.

