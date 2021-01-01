About this product

Grown by Greenhouse Family Farms, these eighth ounce Loyal Tropical Cake Jars carry speckled light and dark green nugs with sweet floral dessert aromas and a fruity cake batter flavor that will make all your mental and physical stress float away and have you longing for a day at the beach. Tropical Cake was crafted by crossing the delectable Tropical Cookies and Cannaseur favorite Wedding Cake. Tropical Cake presents itself well with speckled light and dark green nugs with short red hairs and a layer of trichomes running throughout. Tropical Cake is a strong creeper that starts out mild mannered, approaching you disguised as a fluffy bunny that you cheerfully allow into your mental space. At first the bunny surrounds your brain in cute, warm fur, slightly relieving mental stress and physical aches. But before long that fluffy bunny becomes an 800 pound gorilla, pounding on the top of your skull until all mental and physical stress evaporates. Tropical Cake becomes mentally and physically dissociative as using your arms and legs eventually becomes a bit of a challenge and thoughts become like liquid, great for lateral thinking but hard to hold onto a particular idea. Careful sitting on the couch, it might not let you up again! Tropical Cake has an extremely complex nose and flavor profile thanks to the combination of Limonene, Pinene, and Myrcene. Upon opening the jar the air is filled with the scents of sunflower seeds, mustard, and subtle floral notes. However squeezing a nug presents the aroma of pine, cake, and sugary grapes. Inhaling this sweet leaf provides the taste of blood oranges, apricot, grapefruit, a slight fresh cake batter taste and a hint of cinnamon to boot. On top of it's moderately high THC content and captivating bouquet of flavors and aromas, Tropical Cake might also be good for Date Night as there is this warm, silky, almost sultry feeling in the back of the mind once you settle into the experience. Romance aside, medical users will appreciate relief from anxiety and muscle tension, and it may provide some relief from things like tinnitus because of its dissociative effects.