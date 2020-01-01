About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Wifi Sauce concentrates are a delectable Indica strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower. Wifi, also known as White Fire #43, is a 60/40 Indica dominant hybrid with uplifting and cerebrally focused effects. Combining the sour, earthy, diesel aroma of Fire OG and the high resin production of The White. When ingesting this Wifi Sauce the effects are intense and sedative and it immediately calms, centers, and quiets the mind. It wipes away clean any muscular pain, anxiety, and negative thoughts, like taking a mini vacation. Looking like peach jam and smelling like sugary candy and jet fuel, with a little OG kush mixed in, you'll be ready to dive in! After lighting up the dab you'll begin to taste pepper and spice with some OG kush, the flavors inspire visions of exotic Moroccan nights. With the Wifi strains mood enhancing effects, it is often chosen by patients to treat anxiety, stress, depression, pain, and appetite loss. Sedative is the word here, anxiety and general restlessness often evaporate off the top of your head. This one is excellent for evening applications.