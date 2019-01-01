About this product

With some of the highest THC levels in the world. This 55:45 Sativa/Indica ratio strain pulls no punches. Expect a hard, mixed high with intense euphoria followed by serious couch-lock. The plant’s THC concentration can reach levels as high as 21-25%. The cerebral boost from OG Kush is ideal for depression, bipolar disorder, and anxiety, while the heavy body high can help with pain and nausea. OG Kush is also used to treat Alzheimer’s disease. This strain is a hybrid, probably a descendant of a female Chemdawg plant and a male Hindu Kush plant. OG Kush, which has given rise to countless West Coast strains, has an earthy, wood taste and a strong pine scent. It’s most popular in California, the Pacific Northwest, and Colorado. This strain exudes enchanting aromas, owing to M1 OG’s complex profusion of terpenes, which include generous concentrations of myrcene and limonene. A complex flavor profile on inhale features lemony citrus, as well as floral and mango essences. The buds are sparkly rainbows of trichome prisms in the sun, with a host of misty greens, reds, and blues.