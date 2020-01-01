About this product

TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flower to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. A connoisseur blend of oil and flower. Our TWAX joints are available in 1.5 gram King size and .5 gram Slim size. Flower – M1-OG is an American marijuana classic, while the original OG Kush hails from Southern California, the M1 OG phenotype is the Northern California version of OG perfection. With some of the highest THC levels in the world. This 55:45 Sativa/Indica ratio strain pulls no punches. Expect a hard, mixed high with intense euphoria followed by serious couch-lock. The cerebral boost from OG Kush is ideal for depression, bipolar disorder, and anxiety, while the heavy body high can help with pain and nausea. This strain exudes enchanting aromas, owing to M1 OG’s complex profusion of terpenes, which include generous concentrations of myrcene and limonene. A complex flavor profile on inhale features lemony citrus, as well as floral and mango essences. Oil – Lemon Larry, also known as Larry OG, is the hybrid offspring of the infamous OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. Sought after for its high THC content and powerful high, this 50/50 hybrid will keep you coming back for more. Those in search of a super strong hit will find a friend in Lemon Larry. The soaring high begins with a happy euphoric head rush that delivers a significant mood boost. Combining qualities of both Indica and Sativa strains, users can expect a blend of both an awake, creative, alert high that is also stress-relieving, physically relaxing and in high doses sedating.