The MAC strain, also known as Miracle Alien Cookies and MAC 1, is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain created by crossing Alien Cookies with the hybrid offspring of a Columbian and Starfighter cross. This highly sought-after strain is known for its potency. Expect a soaring euphoric energizing head high complimented by a deep physical relaxation. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with an intoxicatingly skunky, gassy musk and sour citrus aroma. The thick zesty orange notes are balanced out in the smooth skunky smoke by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish. Buds of the MAC strain are delightfully frosty with a smattering of purple calyxes and wild orange hairs weaving throughout the otherwise olive green formations. The happy euphoric heady high starts off strong, with a potent mood boost that sparks up creative thoughts and conversations. A tingling body buzz accompanies, spreading through the shoulders and neck, easing areas of tension. The powerful hybrid effects of the MAC strain make it a versatile smoke that’s great to enjoy whenever possible. Also a great choice for those seeking relief from mood debilitating disorders such as depression and anxiety.

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.

 

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.