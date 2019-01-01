About this product

The MAC strain, also known as Miracle Alien Cookies and MAC 1, is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain created by crossing Alien Cookies with the hybrid offspring of a Columbian and Starfighter cross. This highly sought-after strain is known for its potency. Expect a soaring euphoric energizing head high complimented by a deep physical relaxation. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with an intoxicatingly skunky, gassy musk and sour citrus aroma. The thick zesty orange notes are balanced out in the smooth skunky smoke by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish. Buds of the MAC strain are delightfully frosty with a smattering of purple calyxes and wild orange hairs weaving throughout the otherwise olive green formations. The happy euphoric heady high starts off strong, with a potent mood boost that sparks up creative thoughts and conversations. A tingling body buzz accompanies, spreading through the shoulders and neck, easing areas of tension. The powerful hybrid effects of the MAC strain make it a versatile smoke that’s great to enjoy whenever possible. Also a great choice for those seeking relief from mood debilitating disorders such as depression and anxiety.