  Mama Lou's CBD Sleep Tincture

Mama Lou's CBD Sleep Tincture

by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

Mama Lou’s Tinctures are infused with full spectrum extracts and complimented with health-focused ayurvedic herbal blends designed to help your mind and body stay healthy and balanced. For over 3,000 years, Ayurvedic medicine has been a natural healing system rooted in the belief that health and wellness depend on the delicate balance of mind, body, and spirit. Cannabidiol (CBD), the second most abundant and one of at least 113 different cannabinoids found in cannabis plants, is thought to have many potential therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety and seizure-suppressant properties. CBD Sleep tincture ingredients: MCT Oil, Organic Cane Alcohol, Vegetable Glycerine, a blend of CO2 extracted organic; flax (seed), Valerian Wallichi (root), Nutmeg (seed), Celastrus Paniculatus (fruit), Bacopa monnieri (leaf), Cyperus Rotundus (rhizome), Goto Cola & Cannabis Oil. Directions: Shake well, mix with a cold or hot beverage to dilute the flavor without losing the blend’s potency. 30ml bottles, contain 30 servings.

Mamalousleeptincture

This is a truly wonderful product! And Mama Lou’s staff is incredible! They’ve been extremely helpful, willing to go the extra mile. For me the tincture needs to have the right THC to CBD ratio. I’m allergic to THC but there needs to be enough to activate the CBD’s. Unfortunately Mother Nature doesn’t always cooperate and the crops are inconsistent, so I often go many months unable to get what I need! However, I’m sure the lower THC blends work wonderfully for some people, I’m just a very difficult case, working with multiple doctors on my insomnia problem. Frustrating as it is when I cannot get what I need, I highly recommend this sophisticated company, their products, and their customer service oriented staff!

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.