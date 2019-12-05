Mamalousleeptincture on December 5th, 2019

This is a truly wonderful product! And Mama Lou’s staff is incredible! They’ve been extremely helpful, willing to go the extra mile. For me the tincture needs to have the right THC to CBD ratio. I’m allergic to THC but there needs to be enough to activate the CBD’s. Unfortunately Mother Nature doesn’t always cooperate and the crops are inconsistent, so I often go many months unable to get what I need! However, I’m sure the lower THC blends work wonderfully for some people, I’m just a very difficult case, working with multiple doctors on my insomnia problem. Frustrating as it is when I cannot get what I need, I highly recommend this sophisticated company, their products, and their customer service oriented staff!